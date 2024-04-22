Karnataka Woman Alleges Rape In Front Of Wife, Forced Religious Conversion, FIR Against 7

A 28-year-old woman in Karnataka was allegedly raped before being forced to convert to Islam. The victim claimed in her complaint that the accused had raped her in front of his wife. The couple allegedly pressed the victim to convert to Islam for several months. They allegedly used some of her photos to blackmail her.



According to India Today, the incident happened in the city of Belgaum, Karnataka. Rafiq is the main accused. It is claimed that last year, Rafiq and his wife forced the woman to live in their house. During this time, Rafiq sexually assaulted the woman and, with his wife, took derogatory photographs of her.

The woman stated in her complaint that the accused couple pressured her to divorce her husband, threatening to leak her photos if she refused. She was also threatened with death if she refused religious conversion. The woman claimed she was subjected to caste-based slurs. The couple allegedly persuaded the woman to abandon Hinduism in favour of Islam.



Bhimashankar Guleda, the Superintendent of Police in Belgaum, stated that earlier this year, in April, the couple allegedly coerced the woman into wearing a burqa instead of 'kumkum' and praying five times per day.



According to the report, a FIR has been filed against seven individuals at the Saundatti police station in Belgaum. The accused has been charged under various sections, including rape, abduction, confinement, and criminal intimidation. They have also been charged under the SC/ST Act.