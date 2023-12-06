Karni Sena Chief Murder: Killers Identified, Says Police; Rajasthan Remains Tense

In a big breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police have identified the two assailants responsible for the tragic killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the leader of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. Gogamedi was fatally shot multiple times at close range while sharing tea with the perpetrators at his residence in Jaipur. Efforts to apprehend the accused have been intensified, with authorities offering a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any valuable information aiding in their capture.

The two assaliants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.

To investigate the murder, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra has assembled a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT). The incident has provoked unrest in the state, prompting supporters of the late Rajput leader to call for a Rajasthan bandh. Demonstrations unfolded not only in Jaipur but also in Churu, Udaipur, Alwar, and Jodhpur districts. Supporters gathered outside the hospital, obstructing Shipra Path road, demanding swift arrests of those responsible.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had a history of involvement in numerous cases, with approximately 30 filed against him at the Gogameri police station in Rajasthan. Despite this, he had been acquitted in several instances.

Rohit Godara, affiliated with gangs led by Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post. Earlier, Godara had reportedly threatened Gogamedi, prompting the Rajput leader to file a complaint against the gangster.

Goldie Brar, a gangster based in Canada, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and several states across the country. He is also a suspect in the murder case involving Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.