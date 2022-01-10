Kashi's Baba Kaal Bhairav dons police uniform for the first time, devotees throng temple to see new look

New Delhi: For the first time, the famous 'Baba Kaal Bhairav' in Varanasi has been dressed up in a police uniform. A police cap has been put on the deity's head, along with a badge on the chest, a baton in the left hand and a register in the right hand.

The new look of the Lord who is also known as the 'Kotwal of Kashi', is now going viral with several devotees thronging the temple.

"Special worship has been done to protect the people of the country from coronavirus infection. Baba has been requested to have mercy on everyone. May there be happiness and prosperity in the state and the country. May people stay healthy and no one should face any kind of problem," Mahant Anil Dubey of Baba Kaal Bhairav temple said.

Devotees believe that Kaal Bhairav in his avatar as the policeman will punish all those who do anything wrong.

"Baba Kaal Bhairav is the kotwal of Kashi and now that he has also donned the uniform, he will deal with wrong-doers sternly," a devotee said.

"If Baba is sitting with the register and pen, then no one's complaint will go unheeded," another added.

