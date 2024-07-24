Kashmir: 2 Policemen Fired for Involvement in Terror Activities... Centre Takes Tough Stand on Anti-National Elements

Srinagar: In a decisive move against anti-national elements, the Jammu and Kashmir Government today dismissed four employees from various departments under Article 311 of the Constitution of India due to their involvement in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, including terror-related activities.

The dismissed employees include two constables from the Police Department, one junior assistant from the School Education Department, and one village level worker from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Their activities had come under the scrutiny of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, revealing their deep involvement in terror-related activities.

Involvement in Terror Activities

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Constable in the Police Department and son of Mohammad Akram Lone from Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was found to be involved in supplying, transporting, and facilitating the delivery of arms and ammunition to promote and execute terror acts.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in the School Education Department and son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir from Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, was involved in nurturing a drug syndicate in and around the Lolab area. Mir has reportedly become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with direct ties to the terrorist and secessionist ecosystem.

Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police and son of Abdul Ahad Pir from Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara, District Kupwara, was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt. Being a resident of a border area in Kupwara, he had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was closely associated with the kingpins of the narco-terror syndicate operating from there.

Mohd. Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and son of Hassam Ul Din Geelani from Basgran, Uri, District Baramulla, was identified as a hardcore drug peddler. Shah had received substantial consignments of heroin from drug smugglers across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He played a pivotal role in generating funds from the narco trade, which were then channeled to sustain the terrorist-secessionist ecosystem in J&K. Shah was also in constant touch with individuals of J&K origin who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990 for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK.

Zero Tolerance Policy

The government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements, particularly those taking advantage of their positions in government service. This stern action underscores the administration's commitment to rooting out individuals who pose a threat to national security and public safety.

As the Centre continues to tighten its grip on elements engaging in activities detrimental to the state, this move sends a strong message that involvement in terrorism and related activities will not be tolerated and will be met with the harshest consequences.