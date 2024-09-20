Advertisement
KASHMIR ACCIDENT

Kashmir Bus Accident: 3 BSF Personnel Killed, Several Injured In Budgam

According to officials, the bus was carrying 35 BSF personnel when the accident occurred in the Brell Waterhail area of Central Kashmir.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a tragic incident on Friday, three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives, and 32 others sustained injuries after their bus veered off a hilly road and fell into a gorge in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the bus was carrying 35 BSF personnel when the accident occurred in the Brell Waterhail area of Central Kashmir.
The bus was on election duty at the time of the crash. Six of the injured personnel are in critical condition and have been moved to nearby hospitals for emergency medical care, as per reports from the news agency ANI. 

Additionally, the civilian driver of the bus was also injured in the accident.

