Kashmir Civilian Killing Case: NIA Files Charges Against 4 Including Pak-Based

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency charge-sheeted four persons on Wednesday, including a Pak-based terrorist, for the killing of two non-local civilians by Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front in Kashmir in February this year.

In a statement issued by the NIA, the anti-terror agency said that the accused—namely Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar, Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangeer—have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.



The statement stated that the NIA special court in Jammu has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the absconding accused Jahangir.



“All four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of 7th February 2024 at Karfali Mohalla, Shala Kadal, Srinagar. NIA took over the case from the in June this year and re-registered it as RC-01/2024/NIA/JMU,” the statement reads.

It added that NIA investigations revealed that Adil Manzoor Langoo, who joined LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to enhance the terror outfit’s activities in Srinagar.

“He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangeer, who had motivated them to unleash fear and terror among the non-locals to wage war against the Government of India,” it added.



The statement reads that the trio had conspired with their handler to kill the innocents at Shala Kadal, Srinagar. “On the directions of Jehangir, Adil and Ahran had received arms and ammunition which were used subsequently by Adil to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Adil destroy the evidence of the crime,” Statement further added.



It further reads that the NIA has been cracking down on terrorist organizations active in Kashmir.

“LeT, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been working through various offshoots to carry out its operations after it was banned by the Government of India. LeT/TRF has been luring unemployed youth into terrorist activities by using social media extensively to propagate its dangerous agenda and promote its activities. Further investigations are continuing in the case,” Statement reads.