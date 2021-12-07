हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir cyber police trace dozens of stolen smartphones, return to owners

The police formed special teams to trace missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods.

Kashmir cyber police trace dozens of stolen smartphones, return to owners
Credit: Twitter / Kashmir Zone Police

Srinagar: The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has recovered 53 mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to the rightful owners.

The police formed special teams to trace missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods.

“Cyber Police Kashmir was successful in its efforts by tracing 53 such missing smart cell phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees and were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners today at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement.

“Cyber Police Kashmir is receiving applications/ complaints from the general public about missing of their cell phones. This is apart from various online frauds, scams and other Cyber related crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on routine basis,” it added.

The police further said that on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone, various awareness campaigns and programmes have also been initiated in which public is made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams etc.

