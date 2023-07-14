Kashmir: Don’t Miss These 4 Destinations

Located in the heart of the Pir Panjal Mountains, Kashmir is a wonderful place with mesmerizing must-see attractions. One should definitely visit. Kashmir which is also known as the Switzerland of India It is home to many beautiful places that perfectly capture the beauty of everyday life. Don't be disappointed by visiting these scenic spots on your next Kashmir vacation and make some great memories.

Here are the four destinations of Kashmir which you should definitely not miss while visiting Kashmir.

Hazratbal

Also known as Darga Sharif, this beautiful holy site is believed to contain the hair of the Prophet Muhammad. Syed Abdullah built this historic shrine. Its beautiful white marble architecture will enchant everyone and the peace and positive atmosphere you will find here will bless your soul. The domes and architecture of this site show the influence of Mughal structures, but the shrine also incorporates Kashmiri styles and designs.

Dal Lake

The pride of Kashmir lies in this beautiful Dal Lake. Surrounded by majestic mountains, this place will amaze travellers with its dense collection of Mughal-era gardens, parks, houseboats and hotels. The gardens and plants on this site will captivate you with their sophistication. Here, board a Shikara and enjoy the journey exploring the beautiful panorama of the rolling hills in the background.

Pahalgam

Located in the Anantnag district of Kashmir, Pahalgam still retains its old-world charm and tranquil surroundings and is well worth a visit. Towering pines, galloping horses and a gurgling river, this place is charming in and of itself, but it also has local beauty to explore during your stay. Also known as the starting point of the Amaranth Yatra, short and long hikes are available from here.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is considered the glorious place of Kashmir and is also known as the 'Flower Meadow'. Gulmarg stimulates the senses in almost every way. Beautiful with colorful flowers and snow-capped mountains, Gulmarg is truly an adventurer's paradise with a wide range of other snow activities such as skiing, mountain biking and trekking. You can also take a gondola ride and enjoy the panoramic views.

Do not miss to visit these 4 destinations on your next trip to Kashmir.