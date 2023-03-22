SRINAGAR: As strong earthquake tremors were felt across North India, the doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district kept their nerve and delivered a baby through lower-segment cesarean section even as strong earthquake tremors shook the Valley on Tuesday. Anantnag district’s Chief Medical Officer shared a video on Twitter and said, ''Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag, during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt.''

“Kudos to the staff of SDH Bijbehara which conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is all right,'' the tweet said.

WATCH: Doctors Delivering Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag

Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God,everything is Alright. — CMO Anantnag Official (@cmo_anantnag) March 21, 2023

The tweet also included a video that showed how the doctors performed their job and delivered the baby while everything around them was shaking.

Strong Earthquake Tremors Jolt North India

It may be recalled that an earthquake measuring 6.6-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, shaking the Kashmir Valley so violently that residents in many areas rushed out of their homes in search of safety.

Strong earthquake tremors were also felt across several cities in North India on Tuesday night. People in north India including in Delhi and adjoining areas felt earthquake tremors around 10.17 PM which triggered panic among residents and forced them to flee their homes to safer and open areas.

National Centre for Seismology said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17 pm on Tuesday.

Following the tremors, Delhi Fire Services received calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings from Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas. Fire services teams rushed to these areas to take stock of the situation. However, authorities later confirmed that no tilting was found in buildings due to the earthquake.

Besides the Delhi-NCR region, earthquake tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. A resident in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district said he felt three tremors back to back.

A senior seismologist said the reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt the tremors for a relatively longer time is because the "depth of the fault was more than 150 km". People in northern India first felt the primary waves and then were impacted by the secondary waves, he said.

There were disruptions in mobile services in some parts of the Jammu region immediately after the earthquake, an official said. In east Delhi's Shakarpur, anxious people filled the congested lanes after claims by some that a building had tilted, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Two fire tenders were rushed to south-east Delhi's Jamia Nagar after a call claimed that a building was leaning there, officials said, adding further information is awaited.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR. Hope you all are safe." Chatter about the possible epicentre of the earthquake and memories of the destruction caused by a series of temblors in Turkiye dominated the discussions in the groups of people who rushed out of their homes.

The tremors also sparked panic in Rajasthan as people rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure and enquired about the earthquake from others.

In Punjab and Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh, people rushed out of their homes during the tremors. There were similar reports from many places in Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal and parts of the National Capital Region.

In Himachal Pradesh, people in Shimla, Mandi and several other places rushed to safety. "Tremors were felt in all the 12 districts of the state but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported," Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

Many people in Jammu and Kashmir also rushed out of their homes after tremors were felt. In Katra, devotees rushed out of guest houses.