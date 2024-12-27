Kashmir Earthquake Today: Quake Of 4.0 Magnitude Jolts J&K, Epicenter In Baramulla

Baramulla and its surrounding areas in Kashmir experienced tremors late Friday night as an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9:06 PM. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the quake’s epicenter in Baramulla, located at a latitude of 34.26° N and longitude 74.44° E, with a depth of 10 km. The NCS shared the details in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/12/2024 21:06:59 IST, Lat: 34.26 N, Long: 74.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.”

No Immediate Casualties or Damage

While residents in Baramulla and nearby towns felt the tremors, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received. Videos capturing the tremors’ aftermath quickly surfaced online, but they showed no significant structural impact or injuries. Local authorities confirmed that they are monitoring the situation and have urged residents to stay cautious.

This quake follows a smaller tremor in Haryana’s Sonipat just a day earlier, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale. Last month, Jammu and Kashmir also felt the impact of a more powerful earthquake of 5.8 magnitude. That quake, with its epicenter in Afghanistan, occurred at a latitude of 36.49° N and longitude 71.27° E, at a depth of 165 km.

Kashmir, situated in the seismically active Himalayan region, is prone to frequent earthquakes due to its location along the tectonic plate boundary. Experts often emphasize the need for preparedness and robust infrastructure to mitigate the impact of potential seismic events.

Many residents of Baramulla took to social media to share their experiences of the quake, describing the tremors as brief but noticeable. One resident wrote, “Felt the ground shake for a few seconds. Thankfully, no damage around us.”