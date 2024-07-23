Kashmir Faces Heat Wave, Declining River Levels, And Weather Warnings Amid Dry Spell

Amidst the persistent dry spell, most parts of Kashmir recorded a heat wave on Monday, with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius. There has been a 25% decline in the water level of the Jhelum River, the main river flowing through Kashmir.

Surprisingly, Srinagar was warmer than the Jammu division today, with temperatures settling more than 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

In addition to Srinagar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara and Kokernag also recorded a heat wave amidst the forecast of persistent heat wave conditions in parts of Jammu & Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

MET has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions from tomorrow till July 26, with expectations of brief spells of rain and thundershowers at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir and scattered to widespread places in Jammu.

In its advisory, the MeT has stated that intense showers for a brief period are expected, with the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in a few vulnerable places in Jammu. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather will prevail until July 26.

Meanwhile, officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control department in Kashmir have reported that the water level in the Jhelum River has decreased by 25% due to the ongoing dry spell. This has resulted in approximately 20% of the water supply in Kashmir being affected, causing concern among locals.