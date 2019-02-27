Kashmir is and will always remain a part of India, says Rajnath Singh, in a strong warning to Pakistan

New Delhi: In a stern message to Pakistan in the wake of escalating tension between the two nuclear-power countries, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that 'Kashmir belongs to India and will remain a part of the country.

Hailing the Indian soldiers for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan forces, Singh said, "Our soldiers went on the land of terror factory and delivered a substantial answer to them. The world has now recognised India as a powerful nation. Pakistan allows its soil to be used by terror groups to carry out terror-related activities against India, and Pakistan Prime Minister has no answer to it."

"And now, Pakistan has begun approaching other nations accusing India of troubling it. But it is Pakistan, who has always given shelters to terrorists," Rajnath said during an address in Bilaspur today.

In a clear message to the neighbouring country, Rajnath stated that "Kashmir belonged to India and will continue to remain a part of the country."

Earlier in the day, Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, especially along the border with Pakistan, a day after Indian fighter jets bombed the biggest camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, officials said.

During the meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places.

Singh directed the officials to ensure the Border Security Force, which guards the India-Pakistan border continues to remain on the highest level of alertness so that any misadventure from across the border could be foiled, a home ministry official said.

Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.



The pre-dawn operation described as "non-military" and "preemptive" struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest that provided a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force(IAF) with a "sitting duck target" and caught the terrorists in their sleep, sources said. The strike is the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

(With PTI inputs)