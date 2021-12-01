हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir, Ladakh reel under bone-chilling winter, temperature hits record low

Dras in Ladakh witnessed the lowest temperature in the country at minus 12.8 degrees.

Representational Image

Srinagar: Bone-chilling winter seemed to freeze Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam town remained coldest at minus 5.2 degrees. Dras in Ladakh witnessed the lowest temperature in the country at minus 12.8 degrees.

As per meteorological department of Kashmir, in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.3 degrees, which was 2.3°C below normal. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a temperature of minus 3.5 degrees. World-famous ski resort Gulmarg, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6 degrees.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees while Kargil town recorded minus 4.4 degrees. Dras in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.8°C.

The MET department has predicted widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir during December 5 to 7.

Due to “snow and freezing temperatures”, there is a possibility of temporary disruption of traffic over passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top and Mugal Road, MET office said.

 “A western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K during December 5 to 7. Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in plains is expected during the period. Some places on higher reaches (above 2000m) may receive heavy snow (1-2 feet) whereas plains are likely to receive 2-3 inches of snow,” said the MET office.

