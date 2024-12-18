Kashmir, Ladakh Shiver As Severe Cold Wave Grips Region, IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Zojila Freezes at -23°C

The Kashmir and Ladakh valleys remain under the grip of a severe cold wave, with freezing temperatures showing no respite. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -4.5°C, while Zojila emerged as the coldest place in the country at -23.0°C.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold conditions are expected to persist across north India for the next week. The IMD predicts no significant change in the weather until December 26, with temperatures likely to dip further.

As per IMD data, Pahalgam recorded a low of -5.8°C, while the famous ski resort Gulmarg saw the mercury settle at -5.0°C. Qazigund also recorded -5.0°C. In North Kashmir’s Kupwara, temperatures dropped to -4.4°C, while Shopian and Pulwama recorded bone-chilling lows of -7.8°C and -7.3°C, respectively.

Ladakh experienced even more frigid conditions, with Leh recording -10.0°C, Kargil at -10.9°C, and Drass at -13.2°C. Water bodies across the Kashmir and Ladakh regions have frozen, and in higher altitudes, water pipes have cracked, leading to the formation of massive icicles and ice accumulations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, stating that severe cold wave conditions will prevail across the region from December 18 to December 23.