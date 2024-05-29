Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections: FIR Against PDF Chief Mehbooba Mufti For Violation Of Poll Code

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir police filed an FIR against Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti for apparently flouting Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for protesting and blocking main road at Bijbehara Anantnag against detention of party workers on May 25 the day of voting of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

Reacting to the FIR, Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a post on X: “Amusing to find an FIR filed against me for apparently flouting MCC. This is the price PDP has paid for speaking truth to power. Our protest was against GOI in cahoots with local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents & workers in the hours leading up to voting. Still not satisfied the same administration went on to launch Cordon & Search Operations in traditional PDP stronghold areas to terrorize our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote."

Addressing a press conference media advisory to Mehbooba Iltija Mufti condemned the FIR lodged against Mehbooba and said it is a "threat" to PDP.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, told reporters, "An FIR has been lodged against Mehbooba Mufti for violating the MCC (Model Code of Conduct). This is a threat, and we will not let it go quietly." She said, "We will not bow down. We are here to speak the truth."

Referring to the sit-in protest staged by Mufti on Saturday during polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Iltija said her mother did not want to create a drama wanted to protest the detention of her party workers and election agents. Adding she questioned, “When a former chief minister has to take to the streets for justice, what does it say about democracy?"

Iltija said the central government along with the Jammu and Kashmir administration wanted to "spread terror in areas which are traditional vote banks of the PDP so that voter turnout is low." She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated people on the voter turnout, but the truth is that they tried to keep the voter turnout low.

Earlier police in an FIR stated that “It is brought to your kind notice that on 25.05.2024 a huge number of PDP workers led by Madam Mehbooba Mufti assembled in Bijbehara town and raising slogans for releasing the PDP workers which amounted the gross violation of MCC. The huge group of PDP workers also blocked the main road and staged a protest at the main spot Bijbehara more than one hour which amounts to violations of section 144 CrPC which is imposed in the parliamentary 3-Anatnang-Rajouri Constituency order issued by the District Magistrate concerned”.

The FIR further mentioned that “As per the section 144 CrPC gathering of four persons are restricted during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) up to 4 June hence in violation of the order. It is requested that necessary action be initiated under rules against the Madam Mehbooba Mufti along with her workers who are identified by the concerned police authority. Reads the FIR