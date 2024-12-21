Kashmir Papier Mâché Artisans Gear Up For Christmas With Record-High Orders

As Christmas approaches, Kashmir's papier-mâché artisans are busy fulfilling bulk orders worth crores, months in advance. The region exports approximately ₹15 crore worth of Christmas decorations to dozens of countries globally, including the UK, US, Germany, Australia, and many others.

These handcrafted ornaments, which adorn Christmas trees, walls, and ceilings around the world, are meticulously created by Kashmir's skilled artisans. They begin crafting items like Christmas balls, bells, and tree ornaments up to 7-8 months before the festival.

The demand for these items has surged in recent years, not just within India, but across the globe, particularly in countries with large Christian populations, where Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Among the artisans, Maqbool Jan, an award-winning papier-mâché artist, has been a key player in this flourishing industry. His handmade creations, ranging from Christmas balls to tree decorations, are sold across the globe, making homes sparkle with festive cheer. "We eagerly wait for Christmas," says Maqbool Jan, "because it brings us work and sustenance for our families.

Every year, new designs emerge, blending the old with the new, driven by the creativity of the next generation. Our products are shipped worldwide, reaching countries like the US, Germany, Australia, and beyond, months before the festival."

The demand for Kashmiri papier-mâché decorations has grown significantly, thanks to their beauty and craftsmanship. Though cheaper, machine-made products from China are available, they do not match the appeal of the handmade items from Kashmir, which are in high demand due to their quality and artistry.

As a result, Kashmir's papier-mâché exports, which include Christmas balls, bells, Santa heads, and tree ornaments, are sold in bulk, with orders often reaching into the crores.

Shahnaz Yousuf, an exporter, explains, “There is a strong demand for our quality items, both in India and internationally. Our products are exported in large quantities—lakhs of Christmas balls and other decorations are sent to the UK, US, Germany, and many other countries. By January or February, we start receiving new orders, and it takes us 7-8 months to fulfill the demand.”

Importantly, all these decorations are eco-friendly and sustainable. Papier-mâché, a French technique of turning raw paper into artistic objects, is hand-painted and designed to create unique, beautiful items.

Despite the small Christian population in Kashmir, the valley buzzes with excitement in the months leading up to Christmas, as the festive decorations produced here reach homes across the globe. This thriving industry not only showcases Kashmir's traditional craftsmanship to the world but also provides employment to thousands of people in the region.