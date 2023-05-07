Kashmir Police Foils Major Terror Attack, Recovers 5Kg IED

Jammu Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it arrested a terrorist associate and recovered IED weighing 5 kg on his disclosure from Pulwama district. In a tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone informed, "Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a militant associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx. 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started".

Meanwhile, Kupwara Police said that it has arrested an ex-militant turned terrorist associate along with a grenade in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. In a handout, SSP Kupwara said, “In a joint action, Kupwara Police along with Army has arrested an ex-militant turned OGW from KralPora area of the district along with a grenade."

He further stated that acting on specific intelligence generated by Kupwara police, a joint Naka was established at Main Market Karlpora by Kupwara Police and Army Camp Panzgam. During the Naka checking, the Over Ground Worker moving in suspicious circumstances trying to evade the presence of naka personnel was apprehended, from whose possession one grenade was recovered. The OGW was later identified as Rafiq Ahmad Khan son of Habib Ullah Khan, a resident of Waterkhani Drugmulla Kupwara.

Rafiq is a surrendered Pakistan-trained terrorist who is now working as an OGW for the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. During preliminary investigations, he revealed that the grenade was received by him from the Chogul area of Handwara and was to be delivered to someone in the Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based HM handler and was to be thrown at security forces.

A case under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigations taken up, reads the statement. Security has been beefed up in the north Kashmir area following three back-to-back encounters in which five terrorists were killed by the security forces. While additional security personnel have been deployed on the ground, drones are being used for aerial surveillance, Police said.

Sniffer dogs are assisting security personnel in checking the vehicles at various checkpoints established to prevent the movement of terrorists or explosives from one place to another.