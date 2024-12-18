Kashmir Police-NSG Train Hard On IED Data, Post Blast Operations

A one-day training program on IED data management and post-blast investigation was organized by Zonal Police Kashmir at PCR Kashmir in collaboration with officials of the National Security Guards. The training program was inaugurated by IGP Kashmir and was attended by SSP Srinagar, SO to IGP Kashmir, and other senior officers of Police Headquarters through virtual mode.

The program was also attended by the gazetted officers of all the districts of the Kashmir zone, besides officers and officials of the Bomb Disposal Squads of the Valley. The primary objective of the training session was to strengthen the police force’s capacity to manage IED-related threats and to enhance post-blast response strategies.

The discussions centered on improving data management systems for better tracking, analysis, and prevention of IED attacks. The Post-Blast Operations Program aims to further refine investigative techniques and ensure a more effective response to blast incidents.

Director NBDC Shri Jamal Khan gave a detailed presentation on the working of the National IED Data Management System and the National Bomb Data Centre. The training program was aimed at ensuring nationwide preparedness of all the stakeholders in their fight against terrorism.

The director gave a detailed outline regarding the working of NBDC, especially regarding the tools, techniques, and tactics involved in post-blast investigations. Case studies related to various bombs/IED blasts were also discussed during the training program. The training program concluded with a QA session by the participants and the presentation of a memento.