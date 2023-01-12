Kashmir receives fresh snowfall; Gulmarg, Pahalgam packed with tourists

J&K: Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh spell of Snowfall across various districts. Tourist resorts like Gulmarg and Pahalgam received a fresh snow and thousands of tourists thronged the hill stations. All the hotels and guest houses are completely booked for the next few weeks. Tourist stakeholders say the more snow, the better the tourism would be.

Tourists were enjoying the snowfall in the Gulmarg region where more than one foot of snow accumulated since yesterday. "It is paradise on earth, We had only come to see snowfall and it seems our dream has come true. The falling snow looks like a dream sequence from a movie. we are lucky to witness these beautiful visuals," said Nitesh Kumar, a Tourist.

The Met department has predicted the weather to remain the same for the next two days. Snowfall and rains are expected again in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley.

"I have directly come to Paradise. This is my first time watching the snowfall and I am yet to believe if it's true. Gulmarg is better than Switzerland and I would ask everyone to come to Kashmir this season. It looks extremely dreamy and beautiful, " said Ashwini Kadam, a Tourist.

While the tourists enjoy the snowfall, it brings misery to the local people of the valley. All the surface roads have been cut off due to the snowfall in north and central Kashmir. The Srinagar- Leh, Srinagar Mughal road, Srinagar- Keran, and Bandipora- Gurez roads have been closed due to major snowfall in the region.