Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, rainfall expected on Feb 6-7

Kashmir: Most of Kashmir's upper reaches including all hill stations received fresh snow spells overnight and in plains rains disrupted daily routines.

The meteorological department said, "Gulmarg had 19 cms of fresh snowfall and recorded minus 6.0°C temperature.

Qazigund has 2 cms, Kokernag, recorded 4 cms, Famous tourist spot Pahalgam, had 16 cms, Kupwara in north Kashmir had 2.6 cms of snowfall."

While upper reaches like Lolab, Tarathpora Vilgam, and Zachaldara Wader Satkojan recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall. Handwara and Langate recorded about 1-2 inches of snowfall. The upper reaches of Sochalyari and Hafrada had about 3-4 inches of fresh snowfall.

In central Kashmir, Budgam district, Chrar-e-Shareef has received 4-8 inches of snowfall, Nagbal Yusmarg 4-8 inches.

The national highway also received fresh snowfall of about 3inches from Qazi Gund to Banihal, While Srinagar, had 6.4mm of rain

In UT Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11.0°C, Kargil had minus 14.6°C. Drass shivered at minus 11.4°C. And, fresh light snowfall was witnessed in those areas

The weatherman has forecast "erratic weather" with occasional snowfall at scattered places till February 8.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, snow is expected during February 2-4 with main activity on February 3 with the possibility of isolated heavy rains and snow mainly in South Kashmir and Jammu region.

The official of the meteorological department said, "Light rain and snow are also most likely at scattered places during February 6 to 7."



