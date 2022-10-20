Kashmir receives season's first snowfall, mercury dips below five degrees Celsius

Kashmir: Kashmir received the season's first snowfall including the well-known tourist sites Gulmarg and Sonmarg, which experienced considerable snowfall, which coincided with a sharp dip in temperature. Weather department officials predicted that many upper reaches of KashmirReceived Seasons First Snowfall overnight, Some locations received 6 to 7 inches of snow. Officials predicted that the weather would stay the same until this evening, after which snow and rain would stop.

Due to the heavy snowfall in Pir Panjal range of South Kashmir, the Mughal road connecting Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri has been closed for all type of vehicular traffic.

The intervening night saw snowfall, according to officials, and there is a significant amount of snow in some areas, particularly Pir Ki Gali where the thickness is said to be around 2 feet. Commuters are advised to contact TCU Jammu for any updates regarding the status of Mughal Road, as of now the road has been closed.

Due to the fresh snowfall mercury has also plunge down across the Kashmir Valley and places like Gulmarg and other higher areas recorded below 5 degrees temperature. In Srinagar day temperature likely to remain below 10 degrees today forcing people to wear warm clothes to keep themselves warm.

However, the arrival of snow in tourist areas makes the industry participants delighted since valley winter tourism will begin.