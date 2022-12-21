Kashmir records coldest night of season as harsh winter period Chilla-I-Kalan begins

J&K: Chilla-I-Kalan has begun in Kashmir. The valley experiences its coldest night of the season. Dal Lake's shores became ice-cold. Srinagar recorded the coldest temperature of the season, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, but Drass remained the coldest in the country, with a temperature of minus 19.8 degrees Celsius. Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day hard winter period, began with the valley's minimum temperature plunging to the season's lowest in Kashmir and Ladakh Valley, with Srinagar recording a year's low of minus 4.2°C. "The minimum temperature in Srinagar mercury was 2.7°C below average and temperatures settled at minus 4.2°C, which is the lowest of the season," according to the meteorological bureau.

While QaziGund, the Kashmir Valley's gate, too registered minus 4.2°C, which was 2.6°C below usual. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, recorded a low of - 6.2°C, making it the coldest point in Kashmir. Gulmarg, a world-famous ski resort, recorded a temperature of minus 4.6°C, while Kupwara town recorded a temperature of minus 4.4°C. In the Ladakh valley, temperatures dropped to minus 11.8°C in Leh and minus 12.1°C in Kargil, while Drass remained the coldest point in the country, with a temperature of minus 19.8°C. Chillai-Kalan is considered Kashmir's hardest winter, lasting 40 days from December 21st to January 31st, and affecting residents throughout the valley.

It is followed by a 20-day period known as 'Chillai-Khurd,' which occurs between January 30 and February 19, and a 10-day period known as 'Chillai-Bachha,' which occurs between February 20 and March 1st. "The weather is forecast to be dry through December 25," the official said, "The weather is generally likely to be cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain/snow over isolated locations of Jammu to scattered places of Kashmir notably over middle and higher ranges after 26th December.