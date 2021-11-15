Kashmir records coldest night of season, Drass shivers as mercury dips to minus 12.2°C

Srinagar: Kashmir continued reeling under the early cold wave and witnessed the coldest night of the season on Sunday (November 14, 2021). Early winter has forced life to a standstill in Kashmir as most of the places in the Valley and nearby Ladakh are recording minus temperatures.

According to the Srinagar meteorological department, the night temperature was recorded at 0.9°C, the coldest of this season, in Srinagar.

Other places in Kashmir too shivered below freezing point. Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2°C. Pahalgam, the famous tourist spot remained one of the coldest places with minus 4.0°C temperature.

Kokernag, in south Kashmir, recorded minus 1.3°C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a temperature of minus 1.6°C. The famous ski resort of Kashmir’s Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 7.6°C, Kargil recorded minus 2.6°C. While Drass area of Kargil remained coldest in the country and shivered at minus 12.2°C.

The MeT office has said that the weather will remain dry and cold till November 20 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The weather department also added that the mercury can fall more below the freezing point.

