Kashmir records season’s coldest night, temperature in Srinagar drops to -6.4°C

The coldest night of this season was recorded in Srinagar on Wednesday (December 17), the mercury temperature dipped to minus 6.4 degree Celsius, said MET official.

According to meteorological department, the minimum temperature was three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

People at other places also shivered with chill in Kashmir, famous ski resort Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Kashmir Valley and mercury tumbled to minus 11 degree celsius.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the Valley, recorded minus 8.9°C, Qazigund minus 4.9°C, Kupwara minus 5.8°C, Kokernag minus 4.8°C, sonamarg minus 7.1°C, Anantnag minus 6.0°C, Shopian minus 8.4°C.

Ladakh recorded more worse fall in temperature drass recorded coldest in country minus 26.5°C similarly other parts Leh records minus 16.1°C, Kargil minus 16.4°C.

MET has predicted another light wet spell on November 22-23 and till then weather will remain dry and night temperatures can dip more. IMD ahad already predicted that this winter will be coldest in last 3 decades.

World famous Dal lake ends are frozen and all water bodies were too frozen , even in early morning people found taps of their home too choked.

Tourist enjoyed the cold weather in kashmir people were early morning seen on the Banks of dal lake to see the frozen ends of Dal lake.