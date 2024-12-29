Kashmir Returns To Normalcy: Flights Resume, Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar Highway After Heavy Snowfall

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport resumed on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall grounded all flights to and from the Kashmir Valley. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the reopening and expressed optimism about restoring normalcy. “Flight operations have restarted, and we’re hopeful for smooth services ahead,” an AAI official stated, signaling relief for travelers stranded due to the weather disruptions.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens

Alongside air travel, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened on Sunday, allowing vehicles stranded during the closure to continue their journeys. However, authorities cautioned motorists about slippery road conditions, particularly on the Banihal-Qazigund stretch, and urged adherence to lane discipline to ensure safety.

The highway closure and suspension of train services came after the Valley experienced its first major snowfall of the season on Friday evening, continuing through Saturday. Snow accumulation disrupted surface transportation, isolating the region temporarily.

Key Routes Still Blocked

While the Jammu-Srinagar highway is functional, several important routes remain impassable due to heavy snowfall:

Mughal Road: Connecting Jammu’s Poonch district to the Valley, the route remains shut due to snow.

Sinthan Pass: This critical link in Kishtwar is still inaccessible.

Sonamarg-Kargil Road: The inter-UT route between Kashmir and Ladakh is currently blocked.

Efforts to clear the Srinagar-Leh highway are ongoing, with heavy machinery deployed to make the road trafficable.

The snowfall has transformed Kashmir into a picturesque winter wonderland, attracting tourists from around the globe. On the eve of the New Year, the Valley’s snow-clad beauty has been a major draw for visitors, offering a fresh boost to tourism.

Locals and tourists alike are enjoying the charm of Kashmir’s winter landscape, despite the temporary challenges brought on by the snowfall. The early winter storm marks the onset of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, a 40-day period known for its intense cold and frequent snowstorms.

This seasonal phenomenon, while harsh, is seen as beneficial for the region’s agriculture, horticulture, and tourism sectors. "The snowfall is a blessing—it enhances our natural beauty and boosts tourism during the peak winter season," said a local shopkeeper in Srinagar.

Despite the disruptions, life in Kashmir is gradually returning to normal, with locals and officials working tirelessly to ensure connectivity. Tourists continue to arrive, braving the cold to witness the Valley’s unparalleled winter charm.