Kashmir’s Shia Mourn Hassan Nasrullah In Massive Procession, Compare Him To Mahatma Gandhi

Srinagar: A massive Shia procession was carried out across Central and northern parts of Kashmir on Friday, with participants raising slogans like, "Kashmir will become Hezbollah" and "How many Nasrullahs will you kill? A Nasrullah will come out from every home." The ‘mourners,’ carrying pictures of slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah, unfurled the flags of Palestine, Iran and Hezbollah.

A large procession was observed in Singhpora, Baramulla district, with participants walking around 7 kilometers along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. The procession, described by participants as a mourning march, was held in memory of Hassan Nasrullah, whom they regard as a martyr. One of participant said that Nasrullah sacrificed his life fighting against the oppression faced by the people of Palestine. He further added that he was fighting for the cruelty happening to common people of world without seeing their religion.

A protestor named Tahir Muzamil said, “The world is fully aware of the situation surrounding Hezbollah commander Syed Hassan Nasrullah’s death. His death has sent shockwaves globally. The message of this procession is clear: we must stand against oppression, regardless of who the oppressor is. It’s not about religion; if someone is vulnerable, we must rise and raise our voices in their defense.”

Another participant, Jamil Ahmed expressed support for Hezbollah saying, "This procession is against the brutality of Israel and American against Lebanon and Palestine. We have given our support to Hezbollah and martyr Hassan Nasrullah.”

Meanwhile, after Friday prayers at the Imambara in Budgam, a mourning protest and gathering was held under the leadership of Aga Syed Hassan, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Sharia Association. Speaking to the media, he compared Hassan Nasrullah to Mahatma Gandhi, stating that just as Gandhi fought against occupation and supported the oppressed, Nasrullah was doing the same for the people of Palestine. "If he is considered a terrorist, then Gandhi would also be called a terrorist," he remarked.

Aga Syed Hassan reiterated that Nasrullah was helping the poor and fighting against Israel's occupation of Palestine. "They call him a terrorist, but he was fighting the way Mahatma Gandhi did. If Nasrullah is a terrorist, then Gandhi was a terrorist too," he asserted.

Dozens of mourning gatherings and processions were held across Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, such as Magam, Pattan, and Abi Guzar. Participants condemned the killing of Nasrullah and the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Palestine, raising slogans against both Israel and the United States.