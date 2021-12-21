Kashmir’s water bodies freeze as harshest cold period ‘Chilai Kalan’ begins

Srinagar: The harshest period of cold, called 'Chilai Kalan' started on Tuesday (December 21) in the Kashmir valley. The temperatures have hit sub-zero in most of the parts.

Srinagar witnessed the coldest night at minus 6 degrees while Gulmarg saw minus 9. The 40-day long ‘Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’ later.

The famous Drang waterfall next to Gulmarg has completely frozen due to minus temperatures. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the waterfall to see what is only seen in movies. The place is being called the winter wonderland.

''It is very beautiful. I haven't seen anything like this before. I always wanted to come to Kashmir. I wasn't expecting it to be so beautiful but it's breathtaking. I haven't seen a frozen waterfall before. I travel across the world but this is something very unique. You have to see this place as you are missing out on something great if you haven't,” said Sindhu, a tourist.

The severity of the cold is such that many lakes, rivers, water bodies and waterfalls have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley.

Ladakh has also been witnessing severe cold wave. Dras, the second coldest place in the world, recorded a temperature at minus 19.7 degrees.

''I have come for the first time and it's very beautiful. I haven't seen anything like this and it's truly a wonderland. I have travelled many parts but this is surely the best. I am enjoying it with my daughter. It's her idea to bring me here,” said Mrs Sethi, a tourist.

The Met department has predicted that the weather will remain dry for the next one week in Kashmir valley and there would be a further dip in the temperatures.

