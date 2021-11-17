Kashmir shivers as cold wave intensifies, Srinagar records season’s lowest temperature

Kashmir: Kashmir is shivering as the cold wave has intensified. Mercury below freezing point across Kashmir. The Met predicted more drop in temperatures as dry weather will continue till November 23.

Srinagar recorded the season’s lowest temperature, Drass remained the coldest place in the country.

The intense cold wave continued in Kashmir and in Ladakh the minimum temperature dropped below freezing point. Srinagar recorded minus 1.5°C, the coldest night so far this season.

Kashmir MET forecast says dry weather will continue till November 23 and mercury will fall more. An official said minimum temperature will remain below normal by -2 to -3°C across J&K.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night at minus 1.5°C. In south Kashmir Qazigund, recorded minus 2.2°C. Famous tourist resort Pahalgam recorded minus 4.7°C, which is the lowest in Kashmir valley. While Kokernag, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 2.0°C and world-famous ski resort Gulmarg, shivered at minus 2.0°C.

In UT Ladakh Leh recorded a low of minus 8.1°C while Kargil recorded minus 4.0°C. However, Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world remained coldest in country with minus 13.0°C.

