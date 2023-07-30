Kashmir Soldier Back Home On Leave Goes Missing, Blood Strained Car Found; Mother Makes Emotional Appeal

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier went missing in mysterious circumstances in Kulgam yesterday. A blood-strained car has been found three kilometres away from his home. The security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operation to trace him. Meanwhile, his mother has appealed to people to help find his son and send him back home.

The soldier went missing on Saturday evening in mysterious circumstances from his native Asthal village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Security forces have launched a massive manhunt to locate him and the whole area has been cordoned off.

Sources in the police said that the solider is identified as Javid Ahmad Wani, son of Muhammad Ayoub Wani, a resident of Asthal Village. The soldier went missing last evening when he went to Chawalgaam market for some purchasing and on the way back he took the interior route. However, when he did not reach home, the family member grew suspicious and alerted the authorities. During the search operation, his blood-ridden car was found just three kilometres from his home.



The official said, “Last evening, he went to the Chawalgam area for purchasing some food items in his Alto vehicle bearing registration number (JK-18B 7201). Since then, he has not reported back to home his home." The soldier was on leave since Eid-Ul-Azha and is posted in Leh, Ladakh. Officials said that efforts are on to trace him.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing soldier in a video message has appealed to one and all to release her son. "My son is innocent and he is too young. I am seeking forgiveness if my son has committed any wrong. I appeal one and all to allow my son to return home," she said.