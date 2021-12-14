Kashmir Tigers, offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed, carried out Srinagar attack; PM Modi seeks details

New Delhi: The attack on a bus of armed forces personnel at Srinagar's Zeewan was carried out by three Kashmir Tigers terrorists, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit, police officials said on Monday (December 13, 2021).

In a press statement, police said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that three terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a police vehicle carrying police personnel of the 9th Battalion near Zewan Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

"Although the fire was retaliated, however, taking advantage of darkness, terrorists managed to escape from the spot," the police added.

In the incident, 14 police personnel were injured and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Among the injured personnel, ASI Ghulam Hassan and SgCT Safique Ali succumbed to their injuries, whereas the condition of other injured personnel is stated to be stable.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar paid rich tributes to two policemen killed.

"Credible sources revealed that the attack was carried by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of JeM," he informed.

In the retaliatory firing, one of the terrorists also sustained injuries.

"The Police have now registered a case under relevant sections of law and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this incident," he said.

"Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel killed in action and has sought details on the terror attack.

"PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," his office tweeted.

