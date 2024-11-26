Kashmir Transforms From Terror Hub To Business Hub: World Craft Council Celebrates 60th Anniversary After G20 Summit

Kashmir, once known for its unrest, is now emerging as a thriving business hub. Following the successful hosting of the G20 summit, the region is now hosting the 60th anniversary celebrations of the World Craft Council (WCC). This marks a significant shift in global perception as Jammu and Kashmir opens its doors to international events.

The World Craft Council’s Jubilee celebrations, organized by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, aim to highlight the region's rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage on the global stage.

The event is being held on the picturesque banks of the world-renowned Dal Lake, where artisans from around the world have gathered to meet their Kashmiri counterparts. The event features 15 international delegates from countries including Kuwait, Australia, France, the UK, Ireland, Central Asia, and more, as well as artisans showcasing their exceptional work, representing a diverse range of global traditions.

Saad Al Qadumi, President of the World Craft Council, shared, “The relationship between Kashmir and the World Craft Council began when Srinagar was designated as a World Craft City. This title is of great benefit to the artisans and craft masters of Kashmir, placing them on the global map. Two years ago, UNESCO also recognized Kashmir as a creative city, and now, with the World Craft Council, we are bringing Kashmir into focus on the global level. Kashmiris are the most peaceful and hospitable people. Even when interacting with locals, it feels like home.”

The delegates participated in a "Craft Safari" through the historic lanes of Old Srinagar to witness the intricate artistry and vibrant traditions of the Valley. This provided an opportunity for artisans from various countries to interact and exchange ideas with local craftsmen.

Merjaan, a craftswoman from Turkmenistan, explained, “We have a family business producing fabrics made from camel wool, natural cotton, and dyes. We started with camel wool, later added cotton, and now include silk. We also create home decor. Such exchanges are important as we can share techniques, and this event allows us to learn from each other. I’m already familiar with Kashmiri crafts, and I’m excited to exchange knowledge.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with craft experts, who explored contemporary challenges and opportunities in the global craft industry. A vibrant craft bazaar was set up, providing artisans with a platform to showcase and sell their work, further promoting Kashmir’s craftsmanship.

Tariq Dar, a Kashmiri craftsman and founder of Pashmkaar, said, “This is a huge opportunity for Kashmir’s crafts. The World Craft Council’s 60th anniversary will bring global attention to Kashmir, benefiting our art in a significant way. There are many art lovers around the world who will now focus on Kashmir. This is a major recognition of our craft, and we should all celebrate it.”

The event is not only a celebration of Jammu and Kashmir's timeless craftsmanship but also a step forward in positioning the region as a global hub for artisanal excellence.