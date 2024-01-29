Kashmir Valley’s Longest Dry Spell Ends With Fresh Snowfall

SRINAGAR: The higher reaches of Kashmir Valley in India have finally received fresh snowfall after a dry spell of around two months. This includes popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodh Pathri. Gulmarg received around 7 inches of snow, Sonmarg around 3 inches, Pir Ki Gali around 4 inches, Gurez around 3 inches, upper reaches of Baramulla around 3 inches. Snowfall was also seen in the upper reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, including at Sadhna Pass, Farkiyan Gali, Z Gali of Machhil and prominent tourist destinations of Bungas, Jumgund and Kamkadi.

Moderate rains were recorded in the plains of the northern Baramulla district and the summer capital Srinagar witnessed a brief shower in the evening. According to Director MeT Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the plains in Kashmir experienced light to moderate rainfall, while the higher areas received snowfall. And it looks like the rain is continuing and off in the plains.

Further, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall/snow in many places in J&K between January 30-31st. There might even be heavy snowfall in some higher areas of Kashmir. Similarly, between February 1-2nd, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and snow in many places later in the day.

The MeT Department has issued a warning that the weather conditions might cause temporary road closures in the higher areas and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan Pass, Zojila, and more. The MeT department has advised travellers to plan accordingly, and farmers to hold off on irrigation and fertilizer application, and to drain excess water from orchards and fields during this time. Stay safe and take necessary precautions.

The MeT update said that the minimum temperature in the capital Srinagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday was recorded above zero at 3.3 degrees Celsius, up from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

It's quite chilly in Gulmarg, with the temperature dropping to -3.5 degrees Celsius. In the southern Pahalgam tourist resort, it was even colder at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. And in Konibal, it was a bit warmer at 0.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological update, Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, had a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. And in the southern area of Kokernag, it was slightly warmer with a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Moving to North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, today which will end on January 29. However, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.