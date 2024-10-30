Kashmir Willow Bats Declared Handicraft, Set To Rival English Willow

Srinagar: The Government of India has officially designated the ‘Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat’ as a handicraft item, marking a significant development for artisans and manufacturers in Jammu and Kashmir. This move, initiated by the Ministry of Textiles, aims to elevate the Kashmir willow bat industry, positioning it to compete with the internationally recognized English willow bat.

The decision will allow bat manufacturers to access financial assistance, training, and welfare programs under schemes like the National Handicrafts Development Program (NHDP) and the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS). Through these programs, the government seeks to expand the handicraft sector’s support to encompass traditional crafts across India. The listing also paves the way for artisans to obtain identity cards, facilitating smoother access to government support and incentives.

Fawzul Kabir, Spokesperson and Vice President of the Cricket Bat Association Kashmir, highlighted the industry’s enthusiasm for the new recognition. “The handicrafts department has included Kashmir willow bat as a handicraft item. It has brought joy to the industry, and it will bring glory. We were only given attention by the Industries and Commerce Department, but now, since Kashmir willow will be displayed on platforms where Kashmiri art is showcased across the world, the world will get to know about Kashmir cricket bats, and this will help the artisans,” Kabir stated.

The Kashmir cricket bat industry, primarily located in Anantnag and Pulwama, supports over 400 manufacturing units and provides livelihoods for thousands of artisans skilled in crafting premium-quality bats. This sector not only boosts local employment but preserves a centuries-old tradition by combining craftsmanship with sport. With the new handicraft status, the industry expects increased exports, bolstering both the ‘Make in India’ initiative and Kashmir’s unique contributions to cricket.

Kashmir Handicrafts Director Mehmood Ahmad Shah emphasized the advantages for the industry: “The move by the Government of India to open handicraft schemes for bat manufacturers will benefit them. Schemes like cluster development and many others will be made available to them. The Handicrafts Department understands the potential of Kashmir willow, and we have submitted a dossier for GI (Geographical Indication) of Kashmir willow. We hope it will happen soon.”

By adding Kashmir willow bats to the official handicraft list, the industry can showcase these products at global art and craft exhibitions, bringing international recognition to this unique craft.

Muzaffar Ahmad, Handicraft Officer in Anantnag, underscored the potential impact on local artisans: “The bat-making artisans will get a lot of benefit from this inclusion. Now they will become popular all over the world. It is also a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent at the international level.”

This initiative is expected to enhance the reputation of Kashmir willow bats, setting them up as a viable alternative to the English willow bat on the international stage.