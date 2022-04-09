Kashmir witness record tourist footfall, highest in 10 years

New Delhi: Kashmir, also called the “Heaven on Earth” has had a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, the highest in 10 years. The valley in this season, received more than 3.5 lac tourist arrivals.

In March alone, the maximum tourist footfall stood at 1.8 in just the first week of April, over 58 thousand tourists arrived in Kashmir

The major attraction for tourists is Asia`s largest "tulip garden" which was opened for visitors on March 23.

People are enjoying the beauty of 1.5 million multicoloured tulips under the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains.

"If we compare the figures for the past 10 years, then the Valley is recording the best footfall this year. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation, we have done rigorous campaigning for tourism. We also used the social media platforms," said Dr GN Itoo, Director of Tourism Kashmir told ANI.

What do tourists say?

Dr Usha, a tourist from Kerala said "Kashmir is really a very beautiful place. In this valley, the weather is very pleasing and we are having a nice time here."

"This is my first time in Kashmir. I have never seen such a beautiful place and a garden in my life. After the difficult times of Covid-19, we felt like visiting this heavenly place," Sharda, another visitor said.

Samarth, a tourist from Delhi has also recommended people visit Kashmir valley at least once in their lifetime.

"I have come on a trip to Kashmir for the first time. I was really excited to visit Tulip garden," he added.

More flights to Kashmir now

The overwhelming tourist footfall resulted in more number of flights to Kashmir from across India,

Around 92 flights operate daily from the Srinagar airport around 8-9 thousand everyday land in Kashmir.

