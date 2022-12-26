Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Valley should be transferred to Jammu till situation improves: Ghulam Nabi Azad

J&K: Democratic Azad Party President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the valley should be temporarily transferred to Jammu Jammu till the situation improves in Kashmir Valley. Azad said it was during his tenure as chief minister that 6,000 posts were sanctioned under the PM's Package for Kashmir Pandits.

Azad claimed that target killings in the Kashmir valley have put Kashmiri Pandit employees in a difficult situation where they are unable to do their jobs in Kashmir owing to fear for their lives while speaking at a party workers convention in the Anantnag area of South Kashmir. According to him, the staff who were hired in Kashmir as part of the PM package should temporarily relocate to Jammu until the situation in Kashmir gets better.

Further, Ghulam Nabi Azad noted that Kashmir saw the highest number of terrorist surrenders while he served as chief minister, but that number has since declined and the majority of terrorists have been killed. Azad said he isn't opposing the killing of terrorists but wants those common people shouldn't suffer while running anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.