Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorist in J&K's Shopian

New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Choudhry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said here. A police officer said that he was fired upon by terrorists when he was on the lawn of his residential house.

He said that soon after, the injured, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat son of Puran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The official added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2022

