KASHMIRI PANDIT

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorist in J&K's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit killing: The victim identified as Puran Krishan Bhat succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Choudhry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian
  • Officials added that area has been cordoned off
  • He was identified as Puran Krishan Bhat son of Puran Krishan Bhat

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorist in J&K's Shopian

New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Choudhry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said here. A police officer said that he was fired upon by terrorists when he was on the lawn of his residential house. 

He said that soon after, the injured, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat son of Puran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The official added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

 

The Kashmir Zonal Police tweeted about the incident as well. It wrote, "#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress."

Kashmiri panditKashmiri Pandit killingsKashmiri Pandit deathshopianKashmirJammu and Kashmir

