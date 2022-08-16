Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian, brother injured

Srinagar: In yet another incident of targeted killing of non-Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. His brother was seriously injured in the attack. The J&K police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in South Kashmir`s Shopian district.

In a tweet the L-G said the terrorists responsible for the act won`t be spared. "Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared," office of the L-G J&K tweeted.

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.