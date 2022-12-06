Kashmiri Pandit teachers in danger! Terrorists target list goes VIRAL, BJP demands probe

A fresh threat has created an uneasiness among the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in Kashmir, as Terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba's new offshoot TRF has released a threat poster with a list of Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley, vowing to continue targeting them. Posted on a blog namely “Kashmir Fight” considered to be the mount peace of TRF, the list which has gone viral has the names and details of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees, appointed under the special PM employment package in the Valley. BJP has termed the leak of KP employees list a major security breach and demanded a proper investigation into the case.

Most of the Hindu employees have already fled the Valley after a spate of targeted killings over the last one year. They have been holding protests in Jammu for over 200 days, demanding their relocation till the situation improves in Kashmir. Some of the employees, however, are still in the Valley.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur urged the police to find out who had leaked the names of 56 Pandits. It urged the administration to ensure the security of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley. Altaf Thakur said, “It is shocking to see a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees on the outfit’s blog. Terrorists have information about their places of posting, this is a security breach.”

Altaf said the Kashmiri Pandits were living in fear due to the killing of their colleagues and the fresh threat had added to their fears and problems they are facing on the hands of terrorist threats.

The same PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the government and said that BJP has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits and just uses their misery for their own benefit.

Mehbooba Mufti said “It is a matter of regret that even though the BJP government is in the center, no decision is being taken about the Kashmiri Pandits who are on protest for the last six months. The government here is responsible for how their information, which is in only government offices, is being leaked. They should answer how the information about Kashmiri Pandits has reached those people, they are being threatened. This government has failed in providing security to Kashmiri Pandits. They just use their misery for their own benefit.”

She said Kashmir pandits after this threat poster has said that it’s a security breach if they (terrorists) have our all information on how we are safe, so we should be relocated out of Kashmir till the situation is controlled in Kashmir.