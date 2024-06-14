Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims Unite in Celebrating Mela Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla In J&K

Amid tight security, Mela Kheer Bhawani was celebrated with great religious fervor at Tulmulla Temple. Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from across the world thronged the temple to seek blessings from Mata Ragniya Devi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.

The annual Mela Kheer Bhawani was celebrated with full religious fervor at the historic Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal district. Devotees from across the world and the country gathered at the temple of Goddess Ragniya Devi, popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani, to offer prayers.

The holy temple is a living example of the strong bond of love between Muslims and Pandits. At the main gate, local Muslims prepare prasad for the devotees, which they offer to Mata inside the temple. This is the only temple where such brotherhood is seen.

Mohammad Aslam, a shopkeeper, said, “We wait for this festival the whole year when our Pandit brothers come here. We keep all the prasad materials ready for them. Whatever they need for the puja, they get it here.” Aslam further said, “It also helps our business, but joining their faith gives us great satisfaction.”

For the last three days, there has been a festive atmosphere in the Tulmulla area. Thousands of devotees from the country and abroad reached the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, whom Kashmiri Pandits consider their Kuldevi. Thousands of devotees arrived to celebrate the birthday of Mata Kheer Bhawani. The temple, covered with Chinar trees, was filled with a festive atmosphere as most of the Kashmiri Pandits performed rituals around the temple. Worship was performed, and devotees offered milk and kheer in the holy spring and lit lamps. Devotees seemed satisfied with the arrangements made by the authorities on the eve of the annual festival.

Kiran Watal, a devotee, said, "I have been coming here for the last 12 years. I also organize a langar here, but this time the arrangements are very good. We have not seen this before. We thank the LG and all the officials. Everything from food to security has been taken care of very well."

The most important and main attraction of the temple is the holy spring on which the temple is located. Devotees believe that the color of the water of the spring predicts the future. If the color of the holy spring becomes red or black, then something bad is going to happen to humanity around the world, but if its color is light blue or white, it predicts that the year will be full of happiness and good events. This year, its color is light blue.

Devotee Reena Pandita said, "This is a miraculous temple. This is the biggest pilgrimage site for Kashmiri Pandits. It is our Kuldevi. Its Kund predicts good and bad times. Today its color is very good, indicating that good times are about to come."

Despite four terrorist attacks in Jammu, a larger crowd of devotees was seen this year compared to last year. Everyone praised the security arrangements made by the administration. After the attacks in Jammu, three-tier security arrangements were implemented. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, and SSB were deployed for the security of the temple and its surroundings. Technology was used for surveillance, including drones, CCTV cameras, and X-ray mobile vans placed at all the doors of the temple for searches.

SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta said, "We have made all the necessary arrangements to prevent any kind of incident during this festival. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the help of CRPF and the Army has also been enlisted. If the terrorists change their strategy, we are also preparing accordingly."

The arrangements made by the district administration through various departments during the festival were commendable. Besides other essential services, adequate medical facilities were provided. Additionally, there were excellent arrangements for food and accommodation for the devotees.

Many VIPs, such as LG Manoj Sinha, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, and several top police and civil officials, visited the temple to greet the devotees on this auspicious occasion. Farooq Abdullah said, “We want the Goddess to listen to everyone’s prayers and bring back Kashmiri Pandits to their homes. I hope they will return soon. I congratulate everyone on this day that this age-old brotherhood has been maintained.”

According to official data, more than 30 thousand devotees from across the globe visited the temple today.