Kashmiri Papier Mache Artists Get Bulk Orders From Across The Globe For Christmas

As India celebrates Christmas with the rest of the world today, not many people might be familiar with the fact that the various decorative items used to mark the birth of Jesus Christ are supplied from Kashmir.

While the population of christians living in Kashmir might be low, it is one of the places in the country that produces the maximum amount of Christmas decor. The valley is renowned for papier-mache Christmas items, which is not only demanded in India but also across the world.

Kashmiri artisans start producing the Christmas paraphernalia way before December 25. From decorative balls to easter eggs, these artisans make it all. This year alone, Kashmiri artisans have sold thousands of papier-mache decorative pieces even before Christmas eve.

Nayeem Mir, a papier-mache artist from Srinagar said, “Christmas orders are pouring in bulk. Earlier we used to get orders only from European countries. But now, orders have been placed from other countries as well including the middle east.”

He added that the market for Indian buyers has also increased in recent years.

The artist further said, “Earlier, these items were made of plastic which had no aesthetic value. But these papier-mache decorative pieces last longer and are beautiful too. We are using natural dyes and colors, and our products are eco-friendly.”

The hard work of artists like Nayeem paid off and brought a huge smile to their faces as their papier-mache business proved to be a success.