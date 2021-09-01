हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Syed Ali Geelani

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

He died at the age of 91, after prolonged illness

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (file photo)

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani dies in Srinagar after prolonged illness, officials have said. He was 91 years old. 

Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers.."

 

 

Syed Ali Geelani was born in a North Kashmir town, Sopore Baramulla, on September 29, 1929. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Syed Ali GeelaniDeadSeparatist leaderJammu & KashmirMehbooba Mufti
Next
Story

Amid COVID surge in Kerala, Union Health Minister reviews situation in neighbouring Karnataka, TN

Must Watch

PT16M28S

DNA: Schools reopened, but everything changed!