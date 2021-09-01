Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani dies in Srinagar after prolonged illness, officials have said. He was 91 years old.

Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers.."

Syed Ali Geelani was born in a North Kashmir town, Sopore Baramulla, on September 29, 1929.

