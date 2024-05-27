Usually, the hill stations of North India remain pleasant from March to the end of May. However, these months have alternated between severe cold and scorching heat this year. In 2024, the spring season was essentially lost between winter and summer. The number of tourists and locals in Kashmir has far exceeded its capacity. The increasing number of concrete buildings to accommodate them and the huge crowd of vehicles have disrupted nature, resulting in variable weather conditions.

Kashmir, which has always been a top choice for tourists, is now disappointing them due to uncertain weather conditions. March and April, which mark the beginning of spring, had unexpected snowfall, rain, and severe cold until the third week of April. Suddenly, it became scorching hot with temperatures 5-7 degrees above normal. April was the coldest month in the last 20 years, and now May is the hottest month in the last 35 years.

In recent years, whenever temperatures in the plains have soared and there has been no respite from the scorching sun, millions of tourists have flocked to the hill stations of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. This has led to massive traffic jams and tourist footfall far beyond the capacity of these ecologically sensitive areas. Experts say this can irreversibly damage the fragile ecosystem of these areas. The same is happening with Kashmir, where famous hill stations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and many other places are overcrowded. The rapid construction of hotels, huts, and resorts is leading to the felling of green trees for new developments. As a result, the scorching heat in Kashmir has made life miserable.

The Director of the Kashmir Meteorology Department said there will be no respite from the heatwave in Jammu and Kashmir for at least the next 15 days. He further stated that the region is facing variable weather, with sudden heat and heavy rains, and these conditions will increase. He noted that humans will have to adapt to this variability, which is largely due to large-scale urbanization.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Director of the Kashmir Meteorology Department, said that the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir has been dry for the last few weeks, and the heat is continuously increasing. Even in the hilly areas, the mercury has risen to 30 degrees Celsius. In the hilly areas of Jammu, temperatures are around 35 degrees, and in the plains of Jammu, they have reached 43 degrees. The heat is expected to continue in the coming days. He added, "Of course, the uncontrolled temperature of the Earth is increasing globally, and this is true for Jammu and Kashmir as well. Rapid urbanization is contributing to higher daytime temperatures. Our infrastructure, urbanization, massive transportation, and increased factory activities all impact the temperature. Infrastructure development at tourist spots, and increased tourism in recent years, also contribute to rising temperatures."

The number of tourists in Kashmir has increased by 200 percent in the last five years. COVID-19 restrictions have changed people's mindsets, making them more willing to spend money on domestic travel. They are prioritizing domestic travel over international travel. Air travel to Kashmir is more expensive than to Delhi-Dubai, yet people choose Kashmir. Tourists now spend large amounts on domestic travel, a trend not seen earlier, and they visit Kashmir even in the off-season.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir received the highest number of tourists since independence, with 21.1 million tourists, including pilgrims. There was a 700 percent increase in foreign tourists in the valley. In 2024, more than 1.1 million tourists have reached Kashmir so far, excluding pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi. Eight more flights are operating compared to last year, with an average of 18,000 tourists arriving in Kashmir daily, and more than 5,000 arriving by road. According to available data, Kashmir has 100 percent occupancy until July. The sharp rise in tourism is not limited to Kashmir alone. Tourist places in North India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Dalhousie are also packed with tourists.

The increasing rush from the plains to the mountains has further aggravated environmental problems, such as damage to the fragile hill ecosystem, plastic pollution, air pollution, unpredictable traffic jams, and the construction of new concrete buildings to host tourists. Many in the tourism industry are concerned about these changes and want Kashmir to become a sustainable tourist destination for future generations. They warn that if the current trend continues unchecked, it will destroy the glory of Kashmir.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, General Secretary of the Kashmir Houseboat Association, said, "Kashmir is a famous place in summers. It is hot during the day, but not unbearably so. Our virgin destinations are crowded with tourists. We should take care of them. Whether it is the government or the common man, we should see how we can make it a sustainable place and save our wetlands and glaciers."

Pakhtoon added, "When it comes to the environment, it is not just about tourism. We also live here and need to take good care of our forests and mountains. A pressure group should be formed to protect the environment and our future. New destinations should be built with an eco-friendly approach, not as concrete jungles. This is just the beginning. If we take care today, maybe things can improve."

Nowadays, tourists visiting Kashmir already feel the change in its climate and say they did not expect such heat in hill stations like Kashmir. Many compare it with their previous visits and note significant changes. They report heavy traffic jams and widespread pollution as reasons for the change.

A tourist, Sharda Jain from Gwalior, said, "We came to Kashmir for the cold and thought the weather would be pleasant, but we encountered scorching heat. Global warming and a lot of tourist traffic could be reasons."

A tourist from Mumbai, Ashok, said, "Globalization is also having a significant impact. Many hotels are being built, affecting the environment. Nature is getting destroyed. It is everyone's responsibility, whether common people or the government, to work for a better future."

Ashok's daughter, Aayushi, added, "I visited Kashmir in 2006. The Kashmir I saw then is not the same as today. There is much more population, pollution, and crowding. The weather was cold then, but now it is hot."

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggests that sudden floods, cloudbursts, and intense rains will become more likely in mountainous regions. The report states that rising temperatures and melting glaciers will seriously impact plant and animal species already struggling with heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, and floods. It further states that climate change will cause temperatures to rise in all regions in the coming decades, especially in South Asia. Heatwaves will increase, the hot season will become longer, and the cold season shorter.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Kashmir Meteorology Department, said, "This temperature increase is what we call variable climate. It is going to increase over time. For every 1-degree increase in temperature, the moisture-holding capacity of the air increases by around 7 percent. This will result in sudden heavy rains and prolonged dry weather. We must be prepared for this variability."

A climate scientist from Kashmir University said that the current temperatures align with predictions made about climate change impacts. What India is experiencing is due to the warming of the Earth. He warned that the worst is yet to come, saying, "As the Earth gets hotter, we will see more extreme heat conditions. This year, we have seen hotter weather than ever before. The kind of heat we saw in April-May was expected in June-July."

Climate experts say that the ever-increasing influx of tourists to the mountains of North India has made the current situation very difficult. A long-term strategy is urgently needed to mitigate the impending disasters of climate change and over-tourism.