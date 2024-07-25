The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a game-changer for Kashmir's connectivity, is nearing completion. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the project would be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The project has almost reached its completion stage, and only a 17-km section - T-1 tunnel, i.e., tunnel between Katra and Reasi - is remaining. Work on that section is also in full swing," Vaishnaw said while addressing a press conference in the union capital.

"Chenab bridge and up to Sangaldan, it is already operational. From Sangaldan up to the Reasi section has been completed, and the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) certificate too has been received."

Vaishnaw stated that the project's completion is a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir. "The dream project of Jammu and Kashmir has (almost) become a reality now. Soon we'll request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spare his time for its inauguration," he said.

The minister announced that the project has received a substantial increase in funding, with an allocation of Rs 3694 Cr in 2024-25, a 3.5 times increase from the average allocation between 2009-2014. "2024-25 allocation is 254 percent more than the average of 2009-2014, approximately," he said.

Vaishnaw also announced that several new projects are underway in J&K, including the extension of the rail line from Baramulla to Uri, construction of four terminals, and development of four stations as Amrit Stations. "The work related to DPRs of new projects in J&K is also going on. The projects related to extension of rail-line from Baramulla to Uri; two more lines there and construction of four terminals between Budgam to Baramulla section are underway," he said.

Trial Run On World's Highest Railway Bridge Successful

A successful trial run of the MEMU train on the newly constructed Electrified Line Section was conducted last month. The trial run was conducted at a speed of 40 kmph, and the first ever full train crossed over the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge, which is the world's highest railway bridge with a central span of 467 meters at a staggering height of 359 meters.

USBRL Project Completion Timeline

The USBRL project is expected to be completed by year-end, transforming Kashmir's connectivity and economy. The project's completion will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar from 12 hours to just 6 hours, providing a reliable and efficient mode of transportation for the people of Kashmir.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The USBRL project, which includes the 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.

Phase I, encompassing the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Later phases included the inauguration of the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, towering 359 metres (approximately 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region, stands about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. This 1,315 metre-long bridge is a significant part of the larger initiative to integrate the Kashmir valley into the Indian Railway network.