Kashmir's historic Jamia Masjid reopens for Friday prayers after 30 weeks

Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid was seen packed with devotees as authorities today allowed Friday prayers in this mosque after a gap of 30 weeks. The decision was taken after the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir P.K. Pole and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other officials yesterday visited this mosque and met Anjuman Auqaf committee and took stock of the situation and finally the Auqaf committee was given permission to allow people to offer Friday prayers in this mosque.

The top officials had also held a meeting with the Anjuman Auqaf regarding the reopening of Jamia Masjid and necessary instructions were given to the committee to follow, committee members were told to follow proper covid behaviour protocol.

Over 3000 devotees participated in the congregational Friday prayers today at Jamia Masjid located in the Old City area of Nowhatta.

Devotees in huge numbers participated in prayers as it was Friday following Meraj-e-Alam. People from different areas of Kashmir reached Jamia masjid and were happy as this is the grand mosque of Kashmir where people have belief that their prayers are heard in this historic mosque.

A devotee said, “I am happy that today we were allowed to offer Friday prayers after a long gap in this mosque. Our prayers are heard here." However, he appealed to the government to release Hurriyat conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who used to give sermon in this mosque,

Mirwaiz has been under house detention since August 05, 2019, when the government abrogated Article 370.

Jamia Masjid has a long history and has remained Center of Muslims in Kashmir. It was built by Sultan Sikandar Shah, sixth sultan of the Shah Miri dynasty in 1394 AD. This Jamia Masjid has seen a number of destructions till date. It got ruined three times in a fire and was reconstructed every time. Last restoration was carried out during the rule of Maharaja Pratap Singh.

