Katol Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Charansing Babulalji Thakur vs Deshmukh Salil Anilbabu Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Katol, located in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, is a pivotal constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Key candidates include Charansing Babulalji Thakur (BJP), Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh (NCP), and Deshmukh Salil Anilbabu (NCP-S). In 2019, NCP's Anil Deshmukh won by 17,057 votes, defeating BJP's Thakur. The 2014 elections saw BJP's Dr. Ashish Deshmukh win the seat. The political dynamics are shaped by shifting alliances, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vying for control. The outcome will have significant implications for Maharashtra's political future.
Katol, situated in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, holds significant importance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Known for its historical relevance and competitive political environment, this constituency remains one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Key Contenders in the 2024 Race
Of the 17 candidates in the fray, the primary candidates are Charansing Babulalji Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Deshmukh Salil Anilbabu from NCP-S. Out of 46 total applications, 22 candidates remain in the race, while 19 were rejected and 5 withdrew.
2019 Elections: NCP's Victory
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Deshmukh of NCP won the Katol seat by a significant margin of 17,057 votes. He defeated BJP’s Charansing Babulalji Thakur, reflecting the growing political dynamics in the constituency.
BJP's Stronghold in 2014
The 2014 elections saw Dr. Ashish Deshmukh of the BJP secure the Katol seat with 70,344 votes (39.66%), defeating Anil Deshmukh (NCP) by a margin of 13,649 votes. The contest that year showcased BJP's strength in the region, although the political dynamics have shifted in recent years.
Shifting Political Alliances in Katol
The political environment in Katol has been impacted by shifting alliances, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena [Shinde faction], and NCP [Ajit Pawar faction]) challenging united opposition. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT), is also striving to capture this important seat.
The Final Outcome: A Key Result to Watch
As the vote counting progresses, all eyes are on Katol to determine whether BJP can secure a victory or if the MVA alliance will turn the tide in their favor. The results in Katol will have significant implications for the political landscape of Maharashtra.
