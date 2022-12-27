topStoriesenglish
BIKANER LAND PURCHASE SCAM

'Kattar Papi Parivar...' BJP blasts Robert Vadra, says Gandhi family 'most corrupt'

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court rejected Robert Vadra's plea to quash the money laundering case registered against him and his mother Maureen Vadra in connection with the Bikaner land purchase scam.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Robert Vadra and the Gandhi family, accusing them of being involved in the Bikaner land purchase scam. Earlier on Thursday, in a big setback to Robert Vadra, the Rajasthan High Court rejected his plea to quash the money laundering case registered against him and his mother Maureen Vadra in connection with the Bikaner land purchase scam. Adressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "There is a 'Kattar Papi Parivar' in India. Their work is to grab the land of farmers & hand it over to their son-in-law Robert Vadra. During Congress govt in Rajasthan from 2008-13, 125 bighas of land was bought from farmers & allotted to 2 people Hariram and Natharam." Bhatia claimed that after an investigation, it was found that these persons do not exist and are fictious.  

"During the investigation, it was found that both these persons do not exist and are fictitious. The said land was later sold to Skyline Hospitality in which Robert Vadra and his mother are partners," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that land of the farmers was grabbed by fraudelent means under the former Congress governments in Haryana. Calling the Gandhi family corrupt Bhatia said, "The corrupt Gandhi family thinks that the law will not reach them. But no corrupt person can escape from the honesty of the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and the spirit of the investigation agencies."

The case pertains to an alleged money laundering case against Vadra in connection with the purchase of land in Bikaner. The hearing in the case was completed on Wednesday. The hearing was held in Rajasthan High Court on the petition filed by Skylight Hospitality LLP, a partnership firm of Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra. Apart from Skylight Hospitality, one Mahesh Nagar has also challenged the ED investigation in a single bench.

