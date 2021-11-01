KBC winner Himani Bundela did not just win Rs 1 crore, but also millions of hearts

kbc lottery winner It is essential that you do not let opportunities pass by in vain. Every opportunity has the ability to turn your life upside down, for better or worse, is your call. While people gifted with everything are not short of complaints, people like Himani Bundela treasure their lives. Himani Bundela is one such clever woman known for grasping and making the best of the opportunity presented to her.

Himani Bundela is a 25-years-old visually impaired teacher born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Her life has been full of trials and tribulations. While many sympathize with her because of her weakness, Himani is a strong independent woman. She is the first contestant to have won 1 crore in the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. She is one of those guests who surprised everyone, even the host Amitab Bachchan himself, with her intelligence and jovial personality. While her positive attitude towards life astonished everyone, her plan for the prize money moved everyone to tears.

Himani has been through too many atrocities in her life. However, her family stood by her at all times. Her strength relies on her ability to hope. She believes that hiding behind tears and losing hope is the most disastrous thing one can do to themselves. Her aim is to help the underprivileged as herself and bring them out of their shells. She wants them to be able to stand on their own and not rely on others in this cruel society.

She says that life has been tough, but her optimism and her family’s support helped her pull through the difficult circumstances. She states that her tough days helped her to understand the world around her in a better way. Although she was surrounded by darkness, she saw the world in an entirely new light. She adjusted to a new lifestyle. Unlearning everything she knew so far and then relearning them in a different manner was very tough for her, but she pulled through everything with flying colours.

Lets See who is going to win kaun banega crorepati winner 2022.

Himani Bundela is an inspiration to all those who believe that there is no return after the tragic incident of their lives. She is a living example that there are still things worth living for, even when you feel you have lost everything. Her attitude towards life is a life lesson for us.

For More Information Visit: Kbc sim card lucky draw