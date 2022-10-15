NewsIndia
KCET 2022 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED on 17 October at 2 PM on kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here

KCET 2022 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 17 at 2 pm, scroll down for the steps to download final seat allotment result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 web options entry begins from October 14, 2022. Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA activated the KCET 2022 Round 1 web options entry link on the official website--kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the KCET Round 1 counseling can visit the website and fill in their preferences of course. Candidates will be required to login to their account using the CET Number. 

KCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result

After the candidates submit their prefrences, KEA will publish a KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results and candidates will be allowed to change options within the prescribed time period. As per the counselling schedule, KCET 2022 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 17 at 2 pm.

KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check And Download

At first, go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage go to the latest announcement section and then click on “12-10 PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB final seat allotment result” link.
Enter the required credentials - PGET number and then click on submit
Download the result page and keep a copy of it.

