KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 web entry option BEGINS on kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 web options entry begins from today, October 14, 2022. Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has activated the KCET 2022 Round 1 web options entry link on the official website--kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the KCET Round 1 counseling can visit the website and fill in their preferences of course. Candidates will be required to login to their account using the CET Number. Refer to the direct link mentioned below to exercise the web options process.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link. Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button. Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen. Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

After the candidates submit their prefrences, KEA will publish a KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results and candidates will be allowed to change options within the prescribed time period. As per the counselling schedule, KCET 2022 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 17 after 2 pm.