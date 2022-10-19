KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Web option entry ends today, result on October 21 at kea.kar.nic.in- Check time and more here

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude KCET 2022 option entry today, October 19. Eligible candidates can complete the KCET web option entry 2022 from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The authorities will first release the KCET mock allotment on October 21. However, the KEA will release the KCET Counselling 2022 for round 1 on October 28, 2022, after 2 PM. The authorities will conduct the two rounds of allotment along with a second extended round and the special round in KCET 2022 counselling.

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 were required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link. Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button. Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen. Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

After the choice filling process, the authorities will release the mock allotment result of KCET 2022. The candidates will be allotted to change their choices after the mock allotment result. Earlier, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) revised the web options entry process which was supposed to begin on October 11. The qualified candidates were required to appear for the document verification round till October 11.